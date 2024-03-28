Morel is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup for Thursday's opener versus the Rangers.

The Cubs gave Morel plenty of run at third base this spring in hopes that he would capture that job. While he still figures to be used plenty at the hot corner, it displays some lack of trust in Morel's defense on manager Craig Counsell's part that he's not playing the field Opening Day. Fantasy managers mostly care that he's just in the lineup, of course, and that he's hitting cleanup shows the faith in his bat.