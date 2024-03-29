Morel went 2-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Rangers.
Morel had a good game but almost had a great game, as he narrowly missed a grand slam on a long foul ball in the top of the 10th inning with the contest tied 3-3. The 24-year-old batted cleanup and he should have the opportunity to post strong numbers this season from the middle of Chicago's lineup, particularly in the power department.
