Abbott's contract was selected by the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The move shields the 25-year-old righty from selection in the Rule 5 draft. Abbott spent all of the 2020 season training at the Cubs' alternate camp. In 2019, he made 26 starts for Double-A Tennessee, cruising to a 3.01 ERA and a 27.8 percent strikeout rate.