Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Blows second save opportunity
Kimbrel (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit with a walk during a blown save in the ninth inning against the Pirates on Wednesday.
After blowing an early lead, the Cubs mounted a comeback in the seventh and turned to their newly signed closer to win their first game of this series, but Kimbrel simply added to the Cubs blues. After retiring the first hitter, Kimbrel recorded only one more out in the next four batters, and that was on a sacrifice fly that lost the game. It's still a very small sample size, but Kimbrel has yielded five runs in 2.2 innings (16.88 ERA) in three appearances with the Cubs this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...