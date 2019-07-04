Kimbrel (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit with a walk during a blown save in the ninth inning against the Pirates on Wednesday.

After blowing an early lead, the Cubs mounted a comeback in the seventh and turned to their newly signed closer to win their first game of this series, but Kimbrel simply added to the Cubs blues. After retiring the first hitter, Kimbrel recorded only one more out in the next four batters, and that was on a sacrifice fly that lost the game. It's still a very small sample size, but Kimbrel has yielded five runs in 2.2 innings (16.88 ERA) in three appearances with the Cubs this year.