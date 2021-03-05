Kimbrel will likely make his Cactus League debut Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Cubs have ramped up Kimbrel and Jake Arrieta slowly during camp, as both have yet to appear in a Cactus League game. The team is being cautious with its veteran closer and hoping to keep him fresh for the upcoming 162-game slate. Kimbrel has been up and down since coming to Chicago, but he finished 2020 pitching better, so there could be some reason for optimism. That said, fantasy managers have to be open to some degree of risk when drafting Kimbrel given his stats the past few seasons.