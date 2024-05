Swanson (knee) took live batting practice Friday, Ryan Herrera of MLB.com reports.

Swanson landed on the 10-day injured list a week ago with a right knee injury. He'll be eligible for activation Saturday, but while it appears he is making progress, it seems unlikely that he will be ready at that time. With Nico Hoerner (hamstring) also banged up, the Cubs' shortstop depth has thinned.