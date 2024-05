Swanson (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday night, per MLB's transaction log.

Swanson was expected to be activated prior to Tuesday's game against Atlanta, and the team has elected to make the move official a bit earlier than anticipated despite not having a game Monday. Miles Mastrobuoni and Pete Crow-Armstrong were optioned to Triple-A Iowa in corresponding moves, making room for the upcoming promotion of Luis Vazquez.