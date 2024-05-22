Swanson (knee) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3, 10-inning win over Atlanta.

Swanson was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday night and he made his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing two weeks. The shortstop hit the ground running against his former team, though he's been off to a slow start overall with just a .218 batting average across 38 games. Swanson should still see regular playing time moving forward despite his struggles, and he's talented enough to heat up in a hurry.