The Cubs expect to reinstate Swanson (knee) from the injured list Tuesday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Swanson took live batting practice Friday for the first time since landing on the injured list May 10 with a right knee injury, and he appears to be trending toward a slightly-longer-than-minimum IL stint. He will almost certainly reclaim his role as Chicago's everyday shortstop once he returns, though the 30-year-old infielder had gone just 1-for-18 with a solo home run in his last six games prior to getting injured.