Uelman allowed a hit and two walks in a scoreless inning against the Pirates on Friday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Uelman got his first save opportunity since blowing a chance against the Nationals on Aug. 17. He loaded the bases with two outs but ended the threat by striking out Cal Mitchell. After giving up eight runs in a four-game span, Uelman has now turned in four straight scoreless appearances. Brandon Hughes (ankle), Mark Leiter and Rowan Wick did not pitch Friday and Uelman shouldn't be expected to see many more save chances down the stretch.