Roberts was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Sunday, retroactive to April 30, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Roberts struggled recently, as he posted an 11.81 ERA and 2.86 WHIP in 5.1 innings over his last six appearances, and he'll now be placed on the 10-day IL as part of a move to trim the Cubs' active roster to 26 players. Although the right-hander's injury may have contributed to his lackluster performance, it's possible he's sent to Triple-A Iowa once he's healthy.