Neris (4-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts to earn the win Saturday against the Pirates.

Starter Shota Imanaga tossed seven scoreless innings, followed by scoreless innings from Mark Leiter and Neris in the 1-0 victory. Neris managed to leave with his fourth win, which already puts him just two behind his career high of six wins that he recorded each of the last two seasons. The veteran righty also has six saves in seven chances to go along with a strong 2.65 ERA, making him a valuable fantasy asset so far and the top reliever to target in Chicago's bullpen.