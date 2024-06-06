Neris (6-0) worked around a walk to toss a scoreless ninth inning and earn the win in Wednesday's 7-6 victory over the White Sox. He struck out two.

Neris found himself in a similar spot to Tuesday night, when he managed to shut the White Sox down and earn the save. In each game, speedy pinch-runner Duke Ellis swiped second base to apply some pressure, but the veteran reliever escaped without allowing any runs both times. Neris isn't missing many bats, as his K/9 is down from 10.1 last season to 7.8 this year, but he's still been effective. Neris should have plenty of fantasy value as long as he remains the closer in Chicago.