Neris earned a save against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with no strikeouts.

Entering with a 4-2 lead in the ninth inning, Neris surrendered a solo home run to Jose Caballero then allowed a single and a walk before retiring Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe to escape with the save. This wasn't the most encouraging outing after Neris yielded four runs in a blown save Tuesday night, but manager Craig Counsell showed his faith in Neris as the team's closer by relying on him again Wednesday. On the season, Neris is 10-for-13 in save chances with a 4.21 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 24:19 K:BB across 25.2 innings.