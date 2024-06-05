Neris worked around a walk to toss a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

Neris ceded a one-out walk then watched pinch-runner Duke Ellis swipe second. However, the veteran reliever picked off Ellis to shut down any chance of a rally by the White Sox. Neris now has eight saves in 10 chances this season to go with a solid 2.86 ERA. He's earned a little job security as the Cubs' closer given his strong play, particularly with Opening Day closer Adbert Alzolay (forearm) on the 60-day IL.