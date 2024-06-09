Neris picked up his ninth save of the season Sunday against the Reds, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not allow a baserunner.

Neris was sharp, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a groundout to secure a 4-2 victory for the Cubs. The 34-year-old veteran has enjoyed a nice start to the month of June, notching saves in three of his four appearances and a win in the other. During that stretch, Neris has pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while collecting six strikeouts.