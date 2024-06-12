Neris (6-1) allowed four runs on three hits while retiring just two batters to take the loss Tuesday against the Rays. He walked one and struck out two.

Neris was tasked with protecting a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth, but he allowed a double and a single to blow his third save of the year. He still had a chance to push the contest into extra innings until he served up a three-run home run to Brandon Lowe with two outs, which gave Tampa Bay the 5-2 win. It marked the first loss of the season for the veteran reliever, who saw his ERA climb from 2.63 to 4.01 in the process. This was also only the second long ball served up by Neris this year across 24.2 innings. While this effort hurts his overall stat line, Neris should have a little leeway as Chicago's closer given his solid play to this point.