Neris earned a save against the Reds on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one inning.

Neris gave up a one-out single in the ninth inning but was able to wrap up his seventh save. The right-hander had allowed a run in each of his previous two outings, so this was a promising frame for him. The save was his first since May 4. Only one other Cubs pitcher picked up a save during that time -- and that was in an extra-inning game -- so Neris' role as the team's closer remains solid.