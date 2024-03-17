Happ (hamstring) will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter and leadoff batter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

Happ will return to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 29 after missing the past two and a half weeks while recovering from a right hamstring strain. The Cubs will ease Happ back into the mix in a non-defensive role, but assuming he's able to resume patrolling left field at some point later this week, he should be ready to handle an everyday role when the team opens its season March 28 in Texas.