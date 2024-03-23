Manager Craig Counsell revealed Saturday that Happ's recovery from a left hamstring injury has plateaued and that he will be held out of the Cubs' lineup until Monday against the Cardinals, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Happ has gone hitless over his last two spring training games and is slashing .111/.158/.167 with one RBI over 18 at-bats. Counsell said that Happ's availability for Opening Day is not in jeopardy "right now," but the outfielder will sit out for the rest of the weekend.