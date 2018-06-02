Happ is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mets.

Albert Almora has been on a tear at the plate, so he has been a lineup staple of late, and Jason Heyward is getting the start in right field and hitting second, so Happ will start the game on the bench. He is hitting .265/.468/.676 with three home runs and one steal over his last 34 at-bats.

