Happ (hamstring) is starting in left field and batting sixth in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

The 29-year-old started at designated hitter Sunday in his first Cactus League action since Feb. 29 due to a hamstring strain, and he's now back to playing the outfield. Happ will get in a few games during the final week of spring training and should be ready to go for Opening Day next week.