Adam figures to be part of the Cubs' bullpen "core" this season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Adam looked good in a small sample size last season, registering a 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 13.2 innings. That audition will likely lock the 29-year-old into a setup role ahead of the likes of Rowan Wick (chest) and closer Craig Kimbrel. The latter has struggled some since arriving in Chicago, so Adam has an outside chance at closing some games depending on how things shake out.