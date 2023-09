The Rays placed Adam on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain.

Adam underwent medical imaging on his left oblique after being pulled from his appearance Friday against Toronto, and he'll now officially be held out for the remainder of the regular season. Adam is hopeful he can return during the Rays' postseason run, per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun, but Chris Devenski will join Tampa Bay's bullpen from Triple-A in the meantime.