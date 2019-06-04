Cubs' Jason Heyward: Doubles, drives in two in win

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's 8-1 win over the Angels.

After a little bit of a lull following a hot start to the season, Heyward is back into a groove. The veteran outfielder is riding a six-game hitting streak, and he has a double and two home runs in the stretch. For the season, Heyward is slashing .249/.357/.429 with nine home runs and 23 RBI.