Cubs' Jason Heyward: Lands on concussion DL
Heyward was placed on the concussion DL on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
This helps explain Heyward's absence from the starting lineup over the past two days. The outfielder apparently suffered the injury while attempting to catch Dexter Fowler's walkoff homer over the weekend. It's unclear how long Heyward will be sidelined at this point. David Bote was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...