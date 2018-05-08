Cubs' Jason Heyward: Lands on concussion DL

Heyward was placed on the concussion DL on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

This helps explain Heyward's absence from the starting lineup over the past two days. The outfielder apparently suffered the injury while attempting to catch Dexter Fowler's walkoff homer over the weekend. It's unclear how long Heyward will be sidelined at this point. David Bote was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.