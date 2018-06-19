Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits for second game of doubleheader
Heyward is not in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Heyward will sit against the left-handed Rich Hill. Ian Happ will start in right field in his place.
