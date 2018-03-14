Tseng was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Tseng's usage was rather limited this spring, as he threw 4.2 innings over three games. In that time he gave up three runs on four hits and three walks. He'll look to get back on track with Iowa, where he threw to the tune of a 1.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over nine games (55 innings).