Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Headed to Triple-A Iowa
Tseng was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Tseng's usage was rather limited this spring, as he threw 4.2 innings over three games. In that time he gave up three runs on four hits and three walks. He'll look to get back on track with Iowa, where he threw to the tune of a 1.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over nine games (55 innings).
More News
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Picks up first MLB win Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Unlikely to pick up second start•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Allows five runs in big-league debut•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Contract purchased ahead of Thursday's start•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: To start Thursday in big-league debut•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Flying under the radar at Triple-A•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...