Tseng is dealing with a shoulder injury and has yet to face hitters since signing a minor-league deal with the Rangers in early April, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers have a need for rotation depth at both the major-league and Triple-A level, but it doesn't appear Tseng will be a potential solution to those problems anytime soon. Based on where he's currently at in his recovery from injury, it's unlikely that he'll report to one of the Rangers' minor-league affiliates until July at the earliest.