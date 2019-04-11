Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Released by Cubs
Tseng was released by the Cubs on Thursday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Tseng appeared in one game for the Cubs this season, giving up three runs on four hits in two innings pitched. The 24-year-old was designated for assignment Saturday before ultimately being released Thursday. Tseng has a career 9.00 ERA through eight innings pitched in the majors.
