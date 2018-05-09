Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Optioned to Triple-A
Tseng was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
The soft-tossing righty gave up three earned runs on four hits (one home run) in two innings in his spot start Tuesday against the Marlins, so it is no surprise to see him headed back to the Iowa Cubs. He may be summoned for another spot start or two this season, or perhaps to serve as a long reliever, but is unlikely to gain relevancy in most fantasy formats.
