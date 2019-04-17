Tseng signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday.

Tseng is headed south after being released by the Cubs last week. The 24-year-old spent most of the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Iowa, compiling a 6.27 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 136.1 innings (26 starts). Tseng will report to extended spring training to begin a throwing program.

