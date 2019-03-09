Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Heads to Triple-A
The Cubs optioned Tseng to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Tseng made a spot start with the Cubs in both of the past two seasons, but the right-hander wasn't under consideration for an Opening Day rotation spot with Yu Darvish reporting to camp healthy. The 24-year-old will instead make regular starts at Iowa to begin the upcoming campaign and wait for injuries at the big-league level to open up an opportunity.
More News
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Gets starting nod for spring opener•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Lasts just two frames Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Called up to start Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: May pick up big-league spot start•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Off to slow start at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...