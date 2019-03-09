The Cubs optioned Tseng to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Tseng made a spot start with the Cubs in both of the past two seasons, but the right-hander wasn't under consideration for an Opening Day rotation spot with Yu Darvish reporting to camp healthy. The 24-year-old will instead make regular starts at Iowa to begin the upcoming campaign and wait for injuries at the big-league level to open up an opportunity.

