Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Gets starting nod for spring opener
Tseng will start the Cubs' Cactus League opener against the Brewers on Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Tseng had a rough year in 2018, finding little success in the minors (6.27 ERA in 26 starts) nor the majors (three earned runs in two innings pitched). He'll get the first starting nod of spring training, though the Cubs' rotation is chock full of veteran arms, likely leaving Tseng with a ticket back to Triple-A for much of 2019.
