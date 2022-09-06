The Cubs selected Estrada's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, the Cubs returned Estrada to Triple-A since he had previously been serving as a replacement for Justin Steele, who was unable to join the team for its series in Canada with the Blue Jays due to his vaccination status. Chicago thus needed to make a second transaction to add Estrada back to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as one of its two September call-ups. Estrada proceeded to appear out of the bullpen in an 8-4 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday, when he coughed up one run on one hit and one walk while recording two outs.