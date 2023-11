The Padres claimed Estrada off waivers from the Cubs on Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Estrada has a big arm, having struck out 21 over 16.1 innings at the major-league level and 180 in 117 frames in the minors. He's also sported terrible control at all levels. Still, the Padres saw his swing-and-miss stuff worthy of a gamble.