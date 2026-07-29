Padres' Jeremiah Estrada: Makes return from IL

The Padres reinstated Estrada (knee) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Estrada will be available out of the bullpen for the Padres' series finale versus the Rockies after San Diego cleared a spot from him by designating right-hander Matt Waldron for assignment. Prior to landing on the IL on June 5 due to right knee inflammation, Estrada had handled a key setup role in front of closer Mason Miller. In 21 appearances, Estrada notched two wins, seven holds and one save while pitching to a 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across 20.2 innings.