Estrada (shoulder) hadn't resumed throwing as of Sept. 8, and he may be not be able to return to San Diego before the end of the campaign, MLB.com reports.

Estrada has been on the IL three different times this season, with his latest stint coming as the result of a right shoulder impingement. Though the righty reliever has been rehabbing in Arizona, the fact that he's yet to resume throwing suggests that he's not certain to pitch again this season. Estrada had been a key late-inning asset for the Padres before getting hurt, recording 13 holds and one save while posting a 3.48 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 31 innings spanning 33 appearances.