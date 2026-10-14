Padres manager Craig Stammen said Wednesday that Estrada (shoulder) had resumed throwing off the mound and could have been added to the roster if his team advanced to the NLCS, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Estrada missed the final month-plus of the regular season and the playoffs with a right shoulder impingement. However, it sounds like the reliever should enter the offseason without any limitations. Injuries limited Estrada to 33 appearances in 2026, and he finished with a 3.48 ERA and 38:16 K:BB over 31 innings. Slated to turn 28 in November, Estrada will be arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason.