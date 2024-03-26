The Padres optioned Estrada to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Cubs in November and didn't allow an earned run in one frame against the Dodgers during the Korea Series last week, though he did give up a hit and two walks. Estrada spent much of last season at the Triple-A level and had a 5.97 ERA and 42:26 K:BB over 28.2 innings, and he'll likely need to improve upon those numbers to receive another look with the Padres.