Cubs' Jose Quintana: Emerges victorious in Wrigley debut

Quintana lasted six innings Sunday, allowing three runs (all earned) on five hits while striking out seven in a 5-3 win over St. Louis. He issued two walks.

Quintana wasn't as dominant as he was in his 12-strikeout Cubs debut against the Orioles, but he did enough to earn the win in his first start at Wrigley Field. He's now 6-8 on the year with a healthy 128:42 K:BB and appears set for a strong second half after being revitalized in a trade from the lowly White Sox on July 13.

