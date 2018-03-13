Cubs' Jose Quintana: Throws simulated game Monday
Quintana threw 63 pitches across five innings in a simulated game against minor league hitters Monday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
While the rest of the Cubs had Monday off from Cactus League action, Quintana got some work in to stay on his regular pitching schedule this spring. The lefty said he mainly worked on his changeup in the outing. Quintana is expected to ramp up to around 85 pitches in his next spring training appearance.
