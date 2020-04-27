Cubs' Jose Quintana: Worked on new changeup grip
Quintana worked on a new changeup grip in spring training and might use the pitch more often when the 2020 season is able to begin, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Quintana said he worked on a new grip that he hopes will disguise his changeup better. Opponents hit .354 against the pitch in 2019, and the lefty admitted he often doesn't have a good feel for it. Quintana ended up with a career-worst 4.68 ERA last season, though his 3.79 FIP suggests a rebound could be in order, especially if he has more success with his changeup.
