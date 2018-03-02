Cubs' Kris Bryant: May return to action Friday

Manager Joe Maddon indicated Bryant (illness) may return to the Cubs' lineup Friday, assuming he feels better, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Bryant was scratched from Monday's spring game with the illness and went 1-for-1 with a walk in his lone spring appearance last Saturday. Regardless of whether the 26-year-old returns Friday or requires a few more days of rest, it's unlikely to have much of an effect on the upcoming season.