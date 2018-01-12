Cubs' Kris Bryant: Sets first-year arb record

Bryant agreed to a one-year, $10.85 million contract with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The $10.85 million is the most ever for a player in their first year of arbitration eligibility. It's only fitting, as Bryant has already won an MVP, and while his power numbers fell off last year, he had a top-four OBP in the NL. The biggest question heading into 2018 is whether Bryant will continue to bat primarily out of the two hole (411 at-bats last season).