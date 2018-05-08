Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Goes eight strong innings in win

Hendricks (3-2) allowed two runs on six hits across six innings while earning the win Monday against the Marlins. He struck out three.

Hendricks induced weak contact to great effect, recording 11 groundball outs and nine flyouts as he gave up just two extra-base hits. He allowed single runs on the fifth and seventh innings, but he was staked to a large early lead and coasted to his third win of the season. Hendricks, who now has a 3.02 ERA to go along with a 1.03 WHIP, has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all but one of his outings this season. He'll face the White Sox at home next time out.