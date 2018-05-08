Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Goes eight strong innings in win
Hendricks (3-2) allowed two runs on six hits across six innings while earning the win Monday against the Marlins. He struck out three.
Hendricks induced weak contact to great effect, recording 11 groundball outs and nine flyouts as he gave up just two extra-base hits. He allowed single runs on the fifth and seventh innings, but he was staked to a large early lead and coasted to his third win of the season. Hendricks, who now has a 3.02 ERA to go along with a 1.03 WHIP, has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all but one of his outings this season. He'll face the White Sox at home next time out.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Pitches well in loss Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Shuts out Brewers•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Bags first win of season against Rockies•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Outdueled Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: No-decision against Brewers•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes no-decision Friday•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...