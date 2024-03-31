Hendricks (0-1) took a loss against the Rangers on Saturday, yielding five runs on nine hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Hendricks managed to escape a jam in the first inning but served up two-run home runs in the second and third frames and was chased in the fourth after giving up another tally. The soft-tossing right-hander managed just two whiffs on 72 pitches. Hendricks figures to be startable in more favorable matchups, but this performance is a reminder that you should probably bench him against better offenses.