Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep Friday
Schwarber went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
He's still hitting just .195, but that's now 19 home runs for Schwarber. The youngster clearly has power, and he's adept at drawing walks (13.4% BB rate), but his 30.1% K rate is holding him back from hitting for a better average.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...