Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep Friday

Schwarber went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

He's still hitting just .195, but that's now 19 home runs for Schwarber. The youngster clearly has power, and he's adept at drawing walks (13.4% BB rate), but his 30.1% K rate is holding him back from hitting for a better average.

