Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out again Saturday

Schwarber (back) is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Schwarber will remain sidelined for the seventh straight game due to a back issue. The outfielder has made some progress in recent days, but manager Joe Maddon has refrained from describing any sort of timetable for Schwarber, so continue to consider him day-to-day moving forward.

