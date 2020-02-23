Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Unlikely to catch much

Schwarber is likely to remain the Cubs' emergency catcher this year but not get regular playing time there, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Schwarber appeared just once behind the plate last year and didn't play there at all in 2018, so he's far removed from being a regular catcher, and that doesn't appear likely to change. Chicago may even elect to carry a third catcher with rosters expanded to 26 players, so Schwarber will primarily play in left field again.